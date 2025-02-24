Saudi Arabia opens Umrah bookings for first half of Ramzan 2025

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has officially opened bookings for those wishing to perform Umrah during the first two weeks of Ramzan 1446 AH – 2025.

Booking for Umrah should be done through the Nusuk platform or application.

Also Read Indigo launches new direct flight from Hyderabad to Madinah

According to the congestion indicator on the booking page, moderate reservations have been recorded for the opening days. However, Fridays during Ramzan witnessed a significant surge in bookings, while reservations for other days remain relatively low.

Photo: Screengrab

Steps to obtain Umrah permit via Nusuk

Log in or create a new account under “New User.” Select “Umrah” from Holy Mosque Services. Identify individuals performing Umrah. Choose the desired date. Select a time slot. Read and accept the instructions. Click “Continue” to complete the process.

Once these steps are completed, the Umrah permit will be issued successfully.

Ramzan is usually the peak season for Umrah.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah and can be performed at any time of the year. It differs from Haj, which is an obligatory pilgrimage that takes place once a year.