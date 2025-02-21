Indigo launches new direct flight from Hyderabad to Madinah

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) on Friday, February 21, announced the launch of new flight services connecting Hyderabad and Madinah in Saudi Arabia, operated by India’s low-cost airline, IndiGo.

The inaugural flight took off on Thursday, February 20, with great enthusiasm, with senior officials from GHIAL present for the occasion.

Also Read Saudi Arabia launches official symbol for riyal

Photo: IndiGo

Photo: IndiGo

The new service from Hyderabad airport will operate three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, reinforcing IndiGo’s commitment to enhancing international connectivity for travellers. The flight duration is approximately 5 hours and 47 minutes.

Scheduled flight details:

Flight number Origin Destination Frequency Departure Arrival 6E 0057 Hyderabad Madinah Mon, Thurs, and Sat 19:35 IST 23:45 AST 6E 0058 Madinah Hyderabad Tues, Fri, and Sat 00:45 AST 08:10 IST

This marks IndiGo’s 38th international destination and its 128th overall.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of GMR GHIAL, Pradeep Panicker, welcomed IndiGo’s inaugural flight to Madinah, emphasizing its role in expanding connectivity and providing seamless travel for passengers.

Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, Vinay Malhotra, emphasised that the new direct flights to Madinah from the Hyderabad airport will enhance religious and cultural ties between India and Saudi Arabia.

“IndiGo now operates over 100 weekly flights to four Saudi destinations, committed to offering affordable and seamless travel,” he added.