Saudi Arabia opens registration for Ramzan volunteers

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has opened registration for volunteers wishing to serve worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during Ramzan 1446 AH (2025), expected to begin on March 1.

Applications are open to both male and female volunteers through a coordinated effort between the Presidency of Religious Affairs for the Two Holy Mosques and the Ministry of Human Resources.

Integrated volunteer programs in religious specializations will be offered, with over 100 new opportunities planned, totaling more than 300 hours, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Additionally, a comprehensive volunteer database has been developed to streamline recruitment and communication. Volunteers are needed for roles in guidance, awareness, media, technology, Quran recitation correction, and translation.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency of Religious Affairs, unveiled a 10-track plan for Ramzan, featuring 120+ initiatives to enrich the spiritual experience at the Two Holy Mosques.

Ramzan marks the peak season of the Umrah or lesser pilgrimage in the Grand Mosque.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah that can be performed at any time of the year. It differs from Haj, which is a mandatory pilgrimage for eligible Muslims and takes place annually during the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah.