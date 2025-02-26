Hyderabad expat appointed chairman of International Indian School Jeddah

Jeddah: Dr Mohammed Abdul Saleem, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon from Hyderabad, Telangana, has been appointed as the new chairman of the managing committee at the International Indian School Jeddah (IISJ), Saudi Arabia.

His appointment follows an order from the Saudi Ministry of Education and the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Jeddah.

Former chairman Mohsin Hussain Khan (2020–2022) confirmed to Siasat.com that Dr Saleem assumed office on Wednesday, February 26. He succeeds Dr Hemalatha Mahalingan, who stepped down after completing her tenure.

Dr Saleem will lead the institution alongside committee members Dr Prince Mufti Zia, Dr Shafee, Dr Zubair, Dr Hemalatha, Dr Farheen Taha, and Dr Nusrath.

Previously, he served as a member of IISJ’s management committee, contributing to the academic and administrative sub-committees.

Congratulating the newly appointed chairman, IISJ Principal Dr Mohammed Imran, along with the school’s headmistresses, extended their best wishes to Dr Saleem and the management team for a successful academic year.

IISJ is the second-largest school in Saudi Arabia under the Foreign Schools category, with an enrolment of 12,000 students.