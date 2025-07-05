Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 has already become one of the most talked-about upcoming reality shows, with names of several celebrities doing the rounds as potential contestants. One of the first big names to surface was television veteran Ram Kapoor, which instantly got fans excited about the possibility of watching his unfiltered avatar inside the Bigg Boss house.

However, putting all speculations to rest, Ram Kapoor has officially rejected the offer to be a part of Bigg Boss 19.

Ram Kapoor rejects Bigg Boss 19

In a recent interview with Filmibeat, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor made his stance crystal clear. “I will never ever come in Bigg Boss even if they offer me 20cr because that kind of show is not for me. That doesn’t mean it’s a bad show, I know it’s a very very successful show. My point is, I consider myself an actor.”

He further added, “These kind of shows although they are very successful but they are just voyeurism. Bigg Boss or any kind of reality show, you are not showing any talent, it’s just voyeurism. It’s just people liking to see other people’s life. That’s fine. It’s not for me. I am a very private person. I would be the worst person for Bigg Boss”.

He also said that even if he did take part, it wouldn’t serve any purpose professionally. “If I do a show like Bigg Boss, I’ll be forgotten in no time,” he added.

Interestingly, there are now whispers that his wife, actress Gautami Kapoor, might be entering Bigg Boss 19, although there is no confirmation from her side yet.

More about the upcoming season

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to premiere in August with the theme of “Rewind.” This season will reportedly bring back the iconic secret room twist, and in a new game-changing format, housemates may not have the power to eliminate any contestants.

With excitement building and speculations swirling, fans are now waiting to see which celebrities will finally make it to the controversial house this season.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more hot scoops and updates as BB 19 gears up to make a massive comeback.