Saudi Arabia named as world’s most trusted government: Report

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been ranked as the most trusted government in the world, securing an impressive 87 percent trust rating in the 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer.

This recognition highlights the Kingdom’s success in fostering public confidence through institutional stability, governance reforms, and the ambitious Vision 2030 initiative.

Beyond governmental trust, Saudi Arabia also leads in future outlook, with 69 percent of its citizens believing the next generation will be better off, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. This optimism sharply contrasts with figures from most other countries, where fewer than 50 percent of people share the same sentiment.

In addition to maintaining its global leadership, Saudi Arabia has significantly outperformed major economies in trust indicators. The kingdom’s 87 percent trust rating places it well ahead of the United States (47 percent), the United Kingdom (43 percent), Germany (41 percent), and Japan (37 percent).

Top 10 Countries with the most trust in government 2025:

Saudi Arabia: 87 China: 83 UAE: 82 India: 79 Singapore: 77 Indonesia: 75 Malaysia: 67 Thailand: 63 Netherlands: 58 Sweden: 54

Saudi Arabia’s strong performance in the 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer reinforces its role as a global leader in institutional trust, setting an example for nations worldwide.

The annual Edelman Trust Barometer, now in its 25th year, was conducted from October 25 to November 16, 2024, with over 33,000 respondents across 28 countries.