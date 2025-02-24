Saudi Arabia urges meningitis vaccine for Umrah during Ramzan

The ministry also urged people to book an appointment via the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine at adult vaccination clinics.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th February 2025 1:19 am IST
Saudi Arabia urges meningitis vaccine for Umrah during Ramzan
Meningitis vaccine (Photo: X)

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) stressed the necessity of receiving the meningitis vaccine for those wishing to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramzan, expected to begin on March 1.

This comes as part of efforts aimed at enhancing preventive health and reducing the spread of infectious diseases, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministry highlighted the importance of getting vaccinated at least 10 days before traveling to Umrah to ensure the required immunity is achieved.

It noted that individuals vaccinated within the past five years do not need a booster dose, as the vaccine remains effective throughout this period.

The ministry also urged individuals to book an appointment via the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine at adult vaccination clinics, underscoring the importance of adhering to preventive measures to ensure a safe and healthy Umrah experience.

The directive aligns with the ministry’s efforts to protect the health of Umrah performers, raise health awareness, and develop an integrated healthcare system that enhances quality of life and healthcare services.

On February 6, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia announced the suspension of a previous directive that required Umrah pilgrims to be vaccinated against Neisseria meningitis, which was scheduled to come into effect from February 10.

