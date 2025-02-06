Saudi Arabia suspends meningitis vaccine requirement for Umrah pilgrims

The decision was communicated through an official circular sent to all airlines operating in the Kingdom’s airports, including private carriers.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th February 2025 7:36 pm IST
Saudi Arabia suspends meningitis vaccine requirement for Umrah pilgrims
Meningitis vaccine (Photo: X)

Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, February 6, announced the suspension of a previous directive that required Umrah pilgrims to be vaccinated against Neisseria meningitis, which was scheduled to come into effect from Monday, February 10.

The decision was communicated through an official circular sent to all airlines operating in the Kingdom’s airports, including private carriers.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia mandates vaccination for Umrah pilgrims from Feb

According to the circular which was issued on January 7, 2025, all individuals travelling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah—regardless of their visa type—must provide proof of receiving the meningitis vaccine before their journey.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Manager of Sales, Saudia Airlines, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Mohammed Rehan Inamdar, confirmed the decision to Siasat.com. While no specific reasons have been provided for the suspension, the move is expected to simplify entry procedures for pilgrims travelling to the Kingdom.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th February 2025 7:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button