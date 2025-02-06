Saudi Arabia suspends meningitis vaccine requirement for Umrah pilgrims

Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, February 6, announced the suspension of a previous directive that required Umrah pilgrims to be vaccinated against Neisseria meningitis, which was scheduled to come into effect from Monday, February 10.

The decision was communicated through an official circular sent to all airlines operating in the Kingdom’s airports, including private carriers.

According to the circular which was issued on January 7, 2025, all individuals travelling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah—regardless of their visa type—must provide proof of receiving the meningitis vaccine before their journey.

Manager of Sales, Saudia Airlines, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Mohammed Rehan Inamdar, confirmed the decision to Siasat.com. While no specific reasons have been provided for the suspension, the move is expected to simplify entry procedures for pilgrims travelling to the Kingdom.