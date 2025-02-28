Hyderabad: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan also known as the Moon Sighting Committee has announced the first day of Ramzan 2025 in India.

As the crescent moon has not been sighted today, the holy month will begin on Sunday.

Moon sighting committee meeting

Earlier, to determine the start date of Ramzan in India, the committee arranged a meeting.

The monthly meeting was led by Hazrat Maulana Syed Hassan Ibrahim Hussaini Qadri Sajjad Pasha, Secretary of Sadar Majlis Ulema Deccan.

Members of the committee were urged to actively participate in the gathering.

Additionally, individuals who sighted the moon were requested to promptly inform the committee via the specified phone numbers: 040-24603597, 9000008138, 9000033704, 9849879426, or 9866112393.

Ramzan in India

As Ramzan is set to start on Sunday, business establishments and restaurants in Hyderabad and other cities in India have sped up their preparations for the holy month.

After a gap of 33 years, this year, Ramzan will begin with the summer season. It was in 1992 when Ramzan and summer began together.

The next time the beginning of the holy month and the summer season will coincide will be in 2047.