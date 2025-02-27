Ahead of Ramzan, Hyderabad restaurants set to hike Haleem prices

Hyderabad: Hyderabad restaurants are gearing up to increase the prices of Haleem ahead of Ramzan which is set to begin next week.

They are planning to increase prices by 10-20 percent in the upcoming holy month.

Spices, mutton prices responsible

In an interview with Siasat.com, the manager of Sohail Hotel, Mudassir, said that last year, the price of mutton Haleem was Rs 280 per plate. This year’s rate is not yet finalized.

However, it is going to increase this year due to the rise in the prices of spices and mutton, he said.

He further said that compared to last year, the prices of spices increased by 25 percent and because of this, Haleem prices are bound to increase.

When asked whether the Haleem business increases employment opportunities, he said that every year, people are employed exclusively for the preparation of the dish.

The director of another restaurant in Hyderabad, 4 Seasons, Noman Baksh, also said that the prices of Haleem will increase this Ramzan. He said that last year, the rate was Rs 340 for 500 grams which will increase to Rs 380 this year.

Also Read Netizen claims dirty drinking water supply in Hyderabad; HMWSSB responds

Hyderabad restaurants get more demand for Haleem offline during Ramzan

Both restaurants confirmed that more demand for Haleem will be from offline customers who prefer to visit the eateries to purchase it.

However, they said that there will be significant demand from online platforms like Swiggy and Zomato too.

On the other hand, those who used to sell chicken Haleem are still in a dilemma due to bird flu fear prevailing in the city.

Meanwhile, Ramzan in India is likely to begin on either March 1 or 2 based on the sighting of the crescent moon.