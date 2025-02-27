Netizen claims dirty drinking water supply in Hyderabad; HMWSSB responds

Earlier, HMWSSB dismissed concerns about a drinking water crisis in the city.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th February 2025 10:17 am IST
Netizen claims dirty drinking water supply in Hyderabad
Dirty drinking water supply (Image: X)

Hyderabad: A netizen claimed that the drinking water supply in Hyderabad’s Jahanuma area has been dirty for the past four days.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Tagging chief minister A Revanth Reddy, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, an AIMIM corporator, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), and others, photos of the water were shared on social media.

Response

Within hours, HMWSSB responded to the tweet.

MS Creative School

The official X handle of HMWSSB wrote, “Good morning, sir. To assist you further and provide updates on your complaint, could you please provide your Customer Account Number (CAN) or door number along with your contact information? We appreciate your cooperation.”

HMWSSB denies drinking water supply crisis in Hyderabad

Earlier, HMWSSB dismissed concerns about a drinking water crisis in the city.

Also Read
Video: Protest erupts at Hyderabad airport due to flight delay

Regarding the rise in tanker demand in Hyderabad, it stated that it is consistent with past trends.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital

According to HMWSSB data, tanker bookings have been rising by 10-15% annually since 2021.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th February 2025 10:17 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button