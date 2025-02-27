Netizen claims dirty drinking water supply in Hyderabad; HMWSSB responds

Hyderabad: A netizen claimed that the drinking water supply in Hyderabad’s Jahanuma area has been dirty for the past four days.

Tagging chief minister A Revanth Reddy, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, an AIMIM corporator, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), and others, photos of the water were shared on social media.

Response

Within hours, HMWSSB responded to the tweet.

The official X handle of HMWSSB wrote, “Good morning, sir. To assist you further and provide updates on your complaint, could you please provide your Customer Account Number (CAN) or door number along with your contact information? We appreciate your cooperation.”

HMWSSB denies drinking water supply crisis in Hyderabad

Earlier, HMWSSB dismissed concerns about a drinking water crisis in the city.

Regarding the rise in tanker demand in Hyderabad, it stated that it is consistent with past trends.

According to HMWSSB data, tanker bookings have been rising by 10-15% annually since 2021.