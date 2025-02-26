Video: Protest erupts at Hyderabad airport due to flight delay

protest image
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Passengers at Hyderabad airport expressed their anger when a SpiceJet flight to Prayagraj was delayed.

A three-hour delay due to a technical glitch resulted in a protest by the passengers to demonstrate their anger.

Passengers were seen frustrated

Travelers including religious devotees became frustrated because of the delay. They feared that due to the delay, they might miss participation in scheduled religious events.

Efforts made by the officials to soothe the crowd did not reduce the passengers’ anger at Hyderabad airport.

Slogans raised against SpiceJet at Hyderabad airport

The passengers at the airport staged loud protests against SpiceJet operations.

Devotees who continued to wait showed their discontent by shouting ‘Down Down SpiceJet’ and demanded the airline find a quick solution.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th February 2025 2:24 pm IST

