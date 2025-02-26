Hyderabad to witness high security, increased overnight patrolling

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is going to witness high security and increased overnight patrolling in various areas of the city on Wednesday.

The reason behind the increased security arrangements is the Maha Shivaratri festival, which will be celebrated in the city today.

High security at temples in Hyderabad

As the police have geared up to ensure a safe and smooth celebration of the festival, they have beefed up security in various areas with a special focus on major temples.

In view of the festival, a large number of devotees will visit the Shiva temples in the city.

The Hyderabad police are also focusing on high night security in view of the festival and will increase overnight patrolling teams.

Maha Shivaratri

Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is observed annually in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna (usually falling in February or March).

Many devotees celebrate the festival by observing a full-day fast, consuming only fruits, milk, and water.

People also stay awake at night and chant Shiva mantras.

In view of the festival, Hyderabad police have increased security in the city.