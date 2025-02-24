Hyderabad’s Charminar among top 10 monuments with highest Indian visitors

Overall domestic footfall in all ASI monuments was 530.9 lakh in 2023-24.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th February 2025 9:33 am IST
Hyderabad's Charminar market set for Ramzan
Hyderabad's Charminar market (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s famous tourist spot Charminar found a place in the list of the top 10 Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) monuments with the highest Indian visitors.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

During the financial year 2023-24, it ranked 9th on the list released by Indian ministry of tourism.

Indian visitors increased at Hyderabad’s ASI monument Charminar

The domestic footfall, which was 9.29 lakh in 2022-23, increased to 12.9 lakh in 2023-24.

MS Creative School

As the footfall grew by over 38 percent, it is more than the overall growth witnessed across all ASI monuments in the financial year which was 10.8 percent.

Overall domestic footfall in all ASI monuments was 479.01 lakh in the 2022-23 financial year which increased to 530.9 lakh in 2023-24.

Golkonda Fort

Apart from Charminar, Hyderabad’s Golkonda Fort also found a place in the list of ASI monuments with the highest Indian visitor footfall.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Also Read
IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert as summer intensifies

The historical monument saw a footfall of 16.08 lakh in 2023-24. It was 15.27 lakh in 2022-23. It increased by over 5 percent.

Following is the list of the top 10 ASI monuments with the highest Indian visitor footfall.

Taj Mahal not only topped the list but also witnessed an increase in footfall by over 20 percent.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th February 2025 9:33 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button