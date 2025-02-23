IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert as summer intensifies

Temperatures will be in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius in Telangana districts.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd February 2025 1:52 pm IST
Hyderabad experiences summer in winter
Representative Image

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert as summer intensifies in Telangana.

As per the weather department, the temperatures will be in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius in four districts of the state.

Weather department’s forecast

As per the forecast of the weather department, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Nirmal, and Mancherial will see maximum temperatures in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, Mancherial recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius in the state. The second highest temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nirmal, as per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TGDPS).

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Musheerabad.

IMD did not issue yellow alert for Hyderabad this summer

So far this summer, the weather department has not issued any alert for the city.

As per the department’s forecast, the city will witness a partly cloudy sky till February 27. It has also forecast misty or hazy conditions to prevail during morning hours.

As IMD Hyderabad has issued the yellow alert for four districts of Telangana, summer is likely to intensify in the city too in the coming days.

