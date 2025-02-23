Task force raids mandi restaurant in Hyderabad after receiving complaint

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at a mandi restaurant in Hyderabad.

During the raid at The Arabian Mandi which is located in Sainikpuri, the team found serious food safety violations.

Acted on complaint

The officials conducted raids acting on a complaint.

On February 20, the officials conducted a thorough inspection of the establishment and identified multiple infractions that posed health risks to consumers.

Also Read Two rob youth at knifepoint in Hyderabad, held

Violations found during raid at mandi restaurant in Hyderabad

During the inspection, the team found that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license was not displayed in a prominent place.

The establishment was found preparing mayonnaise using raw eggs which is strictly banned by the Government of Telangana. Authorities destroyed approximately 1 kg of the illegally prepared mayonnaise on-site.

It was also found that synthetic food colours were being used in the preparation of dishes.

Moreover, around 15 kg of marinated raw chicken was found stored for over a week in an unhygienic refrigerator that was rusty and stained with blood.

Also Read GHMC seizes Taj Banjara hotel in Hyderabad

The raids also revealed that Hyderabad’s mandi restaurant’s refrigerator and kitchen area were heavily infested with cockroaches. Additionally, cockroaches were found in electric pipes, switchboards, and on raw materials, posing a serious contamination risk.

The kitchen was in a highly unsanitary state with open dustbins contributing to poor hygiene.

At the restaurant, no pest control records were maintained. Medical records for food handlers and Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) documents were not available.

The raids also uncovered that Hyderabad’s restaurant used cooking oil repeatedly for food preparation.

Authorities have initiated action under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 to address these violations.