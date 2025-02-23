Two rob youth at knifepoint in Hyderabad, held.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police arrested two individuals for robbing a youth at knifepoint in Hyderabad.

The incident which took place near Bibi Bazaar crossroad on Friday night was swiftly investigated by Mirchowk police.

Following the incident, the culprits were arrested on Saturday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Syed Wajid Ali (19) from Uppuguda and Shaik Arman Ali (19) from Murghi Chowk in Charminar.

According to police reports, the duo intercepted the victim, Mohd Abdul Rawoof, brandished a knife, and forcibly took his cash, mobile phone, and scooter before fleeing the scene.

Upon receiving the complaint, Mirchowk police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Their prompt action resulted in the arrest of the two accused and authorities also recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession.