GHMC seizes five-star hotel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reportedly taken action against a renowned five-star hotel in Hyderabad.

The action was taken after the management failed to clear property tax dues.

Failed to clear Rs 1.4 cr tax due

As per reports, the civic authorities have seized Taj Banjara which is a luxury hotel located in the upscale Banjara Hills area over unpaid taxes amounting to Rs. 1.40 crore.

It is reported that GHMC had issued multiple notices to the hotel management urging them to settle the outstanding tax amount.

Property seized after Hyderabad’s five-star hotel management failed to comply

Despite repeated warnings, the hotel management failed to comply.

Following it, government authorities seized the property.

The action was part of GHMC’s intensified efforts to recover pending property taxes from defaulters across Hyderabad.