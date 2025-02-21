Fees of engineering colleges in Hyderabad may see steep hikes

Hyderabad: The fees of engineering colleges in Telangana districts, especially in Hyderabad, are likely to witness a steep hike.

The managements of these institutions have submitted proposals to the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) for the fee hike.

They sought hikes ranging from 50 percent to 100 percent for the upcoming three-year block period which starts in the academic year 2025-26.

Steep fee hikes proposed by engineering colleges in Hyderabad

According to a report published in Telangana Today, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) has proposed the highest tuition fee hike, from Rs 1.65 lakh to Rs 2.94 lakh per annum.

Similarly, VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNR VJIET) has submitted a proposal to increase its fee from Rs 1.35 lakh to Rs 2.84 lakh per annum.

Out of the top 15 private engineering colleges in Telangana districts including Hyderabad, five institutions have proposed a tuition fee exceeding Rs 2 lakh per year. The remaining colleges seek an increase to more than Rs 1.50 lakh per annum.

Personal hearings

TAFRC has scheduled personal hearings for fee fixation starting February 25.

As per the details, this year, a total of 157 colleges have applied for fee revision, compared to 176 institutions in the 2022-25 block period.

Colleges that failed to submit the necessary documents and financial statements will not be permitted to admit students for the upcoming academic year.

It remains to be seen how much the fees of engineering colleges in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts will be hiked.