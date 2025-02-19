Hyderabad becomes more crowded than Delhi as population density surges

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has become more crowded than Delhi as the city has overtaken the national capital in population density.

According to the Telangana Statistical Abstract (ATLAS)-2024, Hyderabad now has a population density of 18,161 people per square kilometer whereas, in the case of Delhi, it is 11,313 people per square kilometer.

Why is Hyderabad’s population density increasing?

The rise in Hyderabad’s population density is largely driven by its booming IT sector. The sector continues to attract professionals, entrepreneurs, and students from across the country.

Moreover, the city’s rich cultural heritage, strong educational institutions, and expanding infrastructure are contributing to its growing appeal.

However, despite this sharp increase, Hyderabad still falls behind some of the world’s most densely populated cities.

Manila in the Philippines leads globally with 43,079 people per square kilometer. In India, Mumbai remains the most crowded city with 28,508 people per square kilometer.

Challenges

While Hyderabad’s growth signals economic prosperity, it also presents major challenges for urban planners.

The city is grappling with infrastructure strain, housing shortages, and pressure on public services.

The Telangana Statistical Abstract (ATLAS)-2024 which is based on 2011 census data highlights that while Hyderabad is becoming denser, the overall population density of Telangana remains relatively low at 312 people per square kilometer.

The state’s total population currently stands at 3.5 crore which is spread across 1,12,077 square kilometers.

According to projections, Telangana’s population is expected to reach 3.92 crore by 2031. However, its share in India’s total population is set to decline slightly from 2.77 percent in 2021 to 2.66 percent in 2031.