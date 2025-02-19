Real estate market in northwest Hyderabad witnesses boom

Hyderabad: The real estate market in northwest Hyderabad witnessed a boom in 2024 as it recorded the highest unit sales of the year.

According to the data disclosed by CREDAI Hyderabad in collaboration with CRE Matrix, the city saw the sale of 65,177 residential units, amounting to a total of Rs 1.13 lakh crore.

Real estate market in northwest Hyderabad emerges dominant

As per the report, the highest sales of units were witnessed in the northwestern part of the city.

It recorded sales of around 70 percent of the entire sales in the city in 2024. The region recorded sales of 45,405 units worth Rs 71,926 crore.

These sales were recorded in the region that includes Madhapur, Miyapur, Manikonda, Serilingampally, Tellapur, Narsingi, Patancheru, and Gandi Maisamma.

Also Read HYDRAA warns against buying farm plots in Hyderabad, other district

Sales in other regions

Apart from northwest Hyderabad, the real estate markets in other regions also witnessed sales. However, they were comparatively lower.

In southwest Hyderabad, 9,109 units were sold, with a total value of Rs 29,342 crore. It includes areas such as Katedan and Balapur.

Meanwhile, northeast and southeast Hyderabad witnessed relatively lower sales. While northeast Hyderabad saw sales of 6,279 units, the southeast region recorded a sales figure of 4,384 units.

The total value of sales in northeast and southeast Hyderabad was Rs 7,147 crore and Rs 5,522 crore, respectively.

While the real estate market in northwest Hyderabad is witnessing a boom, sales are relatively lower in other regions of the city.