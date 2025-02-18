HYDRAA warns against buying farm plots in Hyderabad, other district

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) chief A.V. Ranganath has issued a cautionary advisory against purchasing farm plots in Hyderabad and other districts.

Speaking at the Prajavani grievance redressal program on Monday, he highlighted concerns about unauthorized farmland sales.

Illegal sale of farm plots on outskirts of Hyderabad

During the program, several complaints were received regarding the illegal sale of plotted farmland that goes against the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019 and the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act 2018.

According to Ranganath, layouts cannot be developed in farmland without proper authorization.

He cited multiple instances where layouts are being created and sold on the outskirts of Hyderabad without adhering to legal requirements.

HYDRAA received 64 complaints

One particular complaint brought to HYDRAA’s attention involved unauthorized farm plot sales at Lakshmiguda village in Rajendranagar mandal.

Apart from illegal farm plots, HYDRAA received a total of 64 complaints during the Prajavani session. It includes issues related to road blockages, park encroachments, and misuse of open spaces.