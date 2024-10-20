Property prices lowest in South Hyderabad, demand for plots rises

Hyderabad: The real estate market in Hyderabad is witnessing the lowest property prices in the southern areas of the city, along with a rise in demand for plots.

According to the Homebuyer Sentiment Survey – H1 2024, the average budget range for 2BHK flats in South Hyderabad is Rs 45 lakh to 55 lakh, and the average sqft rate is Rs 5,720.

Property prices highest in central Hyderabad

Property prices are highest in the central areas of the city. The average budget range for 2BHK flats in these areas is Rs 1 crore to 1.5 crore, and the average sqft rate is Rs 9,450.

Below are the average budget ranges for 2BHK flats across various zones.

Zones Average budget range for 2BHK (in Rs) Average rate/sqft (in Rs) Central Hyderabad 1 cr – 1.5 cr 9,450 East Hyderabad 55 lakh – 70 lakh 5,850 North Hyderabad 55 lakh – 65 lakh 5,945 South Hyderabad 45 lakh – 55 lakh 5,720 West Hyderabad 65 lakh – 90 lakh 7,765 Source: ANAROCK Research

As per GHMC, Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma and Rajendra Nagar come under the South Zone of Hyderabad.

Apart from property prices, the report highlights that the demand for 3BHK units is the highest in Hyderabad. Even across India, the demand for larger homes continues to dominate buyer preferences since the pandemic.

In India, compared to the survey conducted two years ago (H1 2022), interest in 3BHK units has increased significantly—from approximately 41 percent in H1 2022 to nearly 51 percent in H1 2024.

Below is the preference for different types of flats in Hyderabad.

Flat size Percentage of BHK choices 1 BHK 2 2 BHK 39 3 BHK 54 4 BHK and above 5 Source: ANAROCK Research

Demand for plots increases in Hyderabad

The report highlighted that residential plots are gaining increased interest from prospective buyers, with at least 20 percent of property seekers preferring to invest in them.

In Hyderabad, 27 percent of buyers are preferring residential plots. Several large and well-known developers have extensively launched residential plot projects.

Similarly, villas and row houses are also increasingly preferred in Hyderabad. However, apartments continue to dominate buyer preferences.