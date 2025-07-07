IMD Hyderabad warns of very heavy rains until July 10

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a heavy rains warning for various districts of Telangana.

As per the department’s forecast, the weather will prevail until Thursday, July 10.

Orange alert issued

From July 8–10, heavy rainfall are expected, and in view of this, IMD Hyderabad has issued an orange alert.

Though heavy rains are expected on July 7 as well, the department has issued a yellow alert.

Apart from heavy rains, thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, and strong surface winds are expected until July 10.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

In the case of the city, the weather department has forecast light rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds until July 10.

In view of the expected weather conditions, temperatures across Telangana are likely to dip.

Although rains are likely in Hyderabad, the weather department has not issued any alert for the city.