UAE becomes world’s first country to use drones for Ramzan moon sighting

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) makes history as the first country in the world to use artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drones to determine the beginning of Ramzan, which is expected to start on March 1.

According to the UAE Council for Fatwa, this method will complement traditional naked-eye sightings and advanced astronomical observatories across the country, ensuring greater accuracy in moon sighting.

The initiative is being conducted in collaboration with national institutions, research centers, and observatories to enhance the credibility and precision of crescent moon confirmation, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Also Read UAE leaders order release of over 4,340 prisoners ahead of Ramzan

The AI-powered drones will complement traditional moon sighting methods, which follow Prophet Muhammad’s teaching:

“Do not fast unless you see the crescent (of Ramzan), and do not give up fasting till you see the crescent (of Shawwal), but if the sky is overcast, then act on estimation.”

The UAE has called on all Muslims to observe the Ramzan crescent moon on the evening of Friday, February 28. This date corresponds to 29 Shaban AH in the Umm Al Qura calendar, which is used to determine Islamic dates and months.

If the crescent moon is sighted on Friday evening after Maghrib prayer, Ramzan will commence on March 1. However, if the moon is not visible, the holy month will begin on March 2.