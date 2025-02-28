UAE leaders order release of over 4,340 prisoners ahead of Ramzan

Leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have ordered the release of more than 4,340 prisoners ahead of Ramzan 1446 AH-2025.

This humanitarian gesture will give inmates in UAE correctional and penal institutions a second chance at life. It also aims to bring joy to their loved ones during this holy month.

Breakdown of pardons by leaders

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – 1,295 prisoners

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Vice President, Prime Minister & Ruler of Dubai) – 1,518 prisoners

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi (Ruler of Sharjah) – 707 prisoners

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi (Ruler of Ajman) – 207 prisoners

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi (Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah) – 506 prisoners

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi (Ruler of Fujairah) – 111 prisoners

The pardoned prisoners, selected based on good conduct and behaviour, represent various nationalities.

It is common practice for the rulers of the Emirates to pardon prisoners during important Islamic occasions.

In March 2024, UAE leaders pardoned 2,592 prisoners ahead of Ramzan.