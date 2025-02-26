Dubai announces flexible hours, remote work policy for Ramzan

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has approved flexible working hours and a remote work policy for government employees during Ramzan 1446 AH-2025.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, 26 February, aligns with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

Under the new policy, government entities must allow flexible work for three hours daily, ensuring employees complete:

5.5 hours from Monday to Thursday

3 hours on Fridays

Additionally, employees may work remotely for up to two days a week, based on their job requirements, work conditions, and responsibilities.

Policy objectives and Implementation

Employees must coordinate with direct managers to maintain productivity and ensure smooth operations.

The policy aligns with the Year of Community, reinforcing a commitment to fostering a healthy work environment while promoting community values.

The initiative encourages the private sector to adopt similar Ramzan work policies, tailored to their operational needs.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced reduced Ramadan working hours for public sector employees:

Monday to Thursday: 9 am – 2:30 pm

Friday: 9 am – 12 pm

Meanwhile, private sector employees will have their daily working hours reduced by two hours. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) allows companies to apply flexible or remote work arrangements within the designated Ramadan hours, based on business needs.