Ramzan 2025: UAE announces official work hours for public sector employees

The authority allows up to 70 percent of public sector employees to work remotely on Fridays.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd February 2025 2:06 pm IST
Ramzan 2025: UAE announces official work hours for public sector employees
People pray at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Photo: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Sunday, February 23, the official working hours for public sector employees during the holy month of Ramzan 1446 AH/2025.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

According to a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), ministries and federal authorities will operate from 9 am to 2:30 pm, Monday to Thursday.

Also Read
Dubai Mall to launch new section with 65 stores in March

On Fridays, working hours will be from 9 am to 12 pm.

MS Creative School

Exceptions may apply if the nature of an employee’s work requires otherwise, the authority stated.

Additionally, the authority noted that federal government departments will allow up to 70 percent of their staff to work remotely on Fridays during the holy month.

Based on lunar calculations, Ramzan is expected to begin on March 1 in the UAE, but the exact date will be confirmed following official moon sighting reports closer to the start of the month.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd February 2025 2:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button