Ramzan 2025: UAE announces official work hours for public sector employees

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Sunday, February 23, the official working hours for public sector employees during the holy month of Ramzan 1446 AH/2025.

According to a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), ministries and federal authorities will operate from 9 am to 2:30 pm, Monday to Thursday.

Also Read Dubai Mall to launch new section with 65 stores in March

On Fridays, working hours will be from 9 am to 12 pm.

Exceptions may apply if the nature of an employee’s work requires otherwise, the authority stated.

الهيئة تعلن ساعات العمل في شهر رمضان للوزارات والجهات الاتحادية pic.twitter.com/9PcnLKrQx2 — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) February 23, 2025

Additionally, the authority noted that federal government departments will allow up to 70 percent of their staff to work remotely on Fridays during the holy month.

Based on lunar calculations, Ramzan is expected to begin on March 1 in the UAE, but the exact date will be confirmed following official moon sighting reports closer to the start of the month.