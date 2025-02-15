Dubai Mall to launch new section with 65 stores in March

Dubai Mall, which is one of the most popular malls in the world, is set to launch a new section at the start of the holy month of Ramzan, expected to begin on March 1.

Mohamed Alabbar, CEO and Managing Director of Emaar Properties, recently shared a mall map on X, announcing that the new section will feature 65 exclusive brands and F&B outlets.

The mall map highlights a large area labeled “Opening Soon” on the ground floor, located between Level Shoes and the Swiss watch brand Blancpain.

لمحبي دبي مول! سيتم افتتاح قسم جديد في دبي مول مع بداية شهر رمضان، ويضم 65 متجرًا ومطعمًا مميزًا.



Exciting news! A brand-new section at Dubai Mall is set to open at the beginning of Ramadan, featuring 65 incredible exclusive brands and F&B.



This expansion is part of Emaar’s Dh1.5 billion redevelopment plan for Dubai Mall, announced in June 2024. The ambitious project, now under construction, will add 240 luxury stores and restaurants.

When it first opened in 2008, the mall housed approximately 1,000 shops. Initially named The Dubai Mall, it later dropped “The,” much like Facebook. Today, it continues to attract both locals and international tourists.

In 2024, Dubai Mall set a new visitor record, welcoming over 111 million people and surpassing its previous high of 105 million in 2023.

As the world’s second-largest shopping mall, spanning an impressive 1.2 million square meters, Dubai Mall boasts more than 1,200 retail outlets, diverse international dining options, and top-tier entertainment attractions, including the Dubai Aquarium, Reel Cinemas, KidZania Dubai, and Ekart.