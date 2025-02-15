UAE expands visa-on-arrival for Indians: New countries added

Abu Dhabi: In a significant visa policy update, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expanded its visa-on-arrival programme for Indian nationals.

Starting Thursday, February 13, Indian citizens holding ordinary passports and valid visas, residence permits, or Green Cards from six new countries will be eligible for visas on arrival at all UAE entry points, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The newly added countries include:

Singapore Japan South Korea Australia New Zealand Canada

Previously, only Indian nationals and their family members with valid visas from the United States (US), the European Union (EU), and the United Kingdom (UK) were eligible for visa-on-arrival.

This initiative, announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), aims to boost tourism, attract skilled professionals and entrepreneurs, and reinforce the UAE’s status as a global hub.

Visa validity and fees

To qualify, the Indian passport, visa, or residence permit must have at least six months of validity.

According to the ICP, the visa fees are as follows:

14-day entry visa: Dirham 100

14-day extension: Dirham 250

60-day visa: Dirham 250.

How to apply for a UAE visa-on-arrival

Indian nationals can apply online in advance through the following options:

General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) – Dubai (for those arriving in Dubai) website

ICP website

Travel agencies

For Emirates passengers: Applications can be made via the airline’s website using the booking reference in the “Manage Your Booking” section.

Required documents

To apply for a UAE visa-on-arrival, Indian nationals must submit:

A copy of a valid Indian passport (both bio-data and address pages) with at least six months validity

A recent passport-sized photograph with a white background