How can Indians get a 14-day visa after arriving in UAE?

Indian citizens possessing a normal passport are eligible to avail of a 14-day visa on arrival in the UAE if they fulfil certain criteria.

Citizens of over 80 countries are eligible for visa-free entry into the UAE but even if you do not hold a passport from any of these countries you can still be eligible for a visa on arrival.

Criteria for UAE visa on arrival

a visit visa issued by the US or,

a green card issued by the US or,

a residence visa issued by the UK or,

a residence visa issued by the EU.

Given that the visa or the green card is valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in the UAE. There is also an option to apply for this visa online well in advance.

The service is being provided by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) through its online portal.

To avoid long queues, here’s how to apply for your UAE visas online.

How to apply for UAE visa online via official government website?

Go to the website – and click on ‘Public Visa Services’ on the menu tab. Next, look for the service, ‘Issue Entry Permit For Holders Of Special Visas’, and click on the start service button. Fill in the application, with the following details: Your full name.

Your preferred language.

The department from which you want to issue the visa (this will not affect your point of entry).

Current nationality.

Occupation.

Date of birth, place of birth and gender.

Passport issue place and country.

Passport number and type.

Passport issue and expiry date.

Religion and marital status.

Qualification.

Email address. Next, enter your UAE address – this could be a hotel address or a residential address if you are staying with friends or relatives. Enter your ‘special visa information’ – which is details regarding your entry permit, visit visa or green card. Select the visa type from the drop-down menu.

Enter the residence permit/visa/green card issue and expiry.

Click ‘next’. Upload your passport copy and EU, US, and UK visit visa and residence permit.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE, this visa can be extended for another 14 days. If you want to extend your visa in Dubai, then you will have to do it through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai (GDRFAD).

How to extend UAE visit visa?

For Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, the immigration authority that will issue the extended visa is the ICP. To extend the visa, you can either go to a registered typing centre or an Amer centre, a service centre that processes tourist and residence visas on behalf of GDRFAD.

Visit the links attached to find the list of Amer Centres locations in Dubai and authorised typing offices in each emirate.

Cost of applying for UAE visa online

Fees to issue a visa – Dh 100

E-Services fee – Dh 28

ICP fees – Dh 22

Smart services fee – Dh 100

However it is pertinent to note that the service fees may vary depending on the data entered in the application.