AbRam pushes away dad SRK at stadium, fight video goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the proud co-owner of the Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is known for his support and presence at all matches. On Friday, April 26, KKR treated fans to an unforgettable match against Delhi Capitals at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Numerous pictures and videos of SRK interacting and cheering for his team have flooded social media platforms. Notably, King Khan’s youngest son, AbRam Khan too accompanied him to the match.

Amidst several visuals, a heartwarming video capturing a tender moment between the father-son duo during the intense cricket match has gone viral online.

In the clip, AbRam is seen gently scolding his father for shaking him while Shah Rukh Khan, engrossed in the game, playfully reaches out to him. The little one is seen looking at his dad with anger and pushing him away. Then, he points a finger at him, seemingly appearing to scold him.

The celebrations continued at Eden Gardens on Monday, April 29, as KKR not only secured a thrilling victory over DC but also marked the occasion of Andre Russell’s 36th birthday. The Kolkata team rejoiced in the special day of the legendary West Indies player, with the festivities further elevated by the presence of team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam Khan in the dressing room.