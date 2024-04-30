At 46.2° Celsius, Telangana sizzles under peak heat wave

Hyderabad: Telangana continues to sizzle under scorching temperatures, with the mercury soaring to 46.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, April 30. Heat wave conditions are expected to persist for the next 3-4 days, intensifying the already sweltering conditions across the state.

Unlike the last year, this time unseasonal rains brought relief from heat but also caused damage to crops. This year Telangana is gripped by a severe heatwave.

In various parts of the state, temperatures soared beyond 46 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Jagtial and Nalgonda districts experienced the highest temperatures, both recording a blistering 46.2 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Karimnagar at 46 degrees.

Look at the comparison of temperatures from last year. At this time last year we had unseasonal crop damaging rains but this year it's severe heatwave ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/YdZ60Dh8gs — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 30, 2024

Several other districts, including Siddipet, Mancherail, Mulugu, Nirmal, and Warangal, witnessed temperatures ranging from 45.4 to 45.9 degrees Celsius.

Other districts in Telangana also endured scorching weather, with temperatures hovering between 44 to 45 degrees Celsius. Notably, Medak, Adilabad, and Hyderabad recorded slightly lower temperatures within this range.

In the state capital, Hyderabad, the mercury peaked at 43.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, contributing to the oppressive heatwave conditions experienced across Telangana.