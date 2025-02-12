UAE launches first phase of 10-year-long Blue Visa

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially launched the first phase of its new 10-year residency permit – the Blue Visa.

The announcement was made by the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) during the World Governments Summit 2025 in Dubai, which runs from Tuesday, February 11, to Thursday, February 13.

In this phase, 20 sustainability leaders and innovators will receive Blue Visa.

The Blue Visa initiative is designed for individuals who have made significant contributions to environmental sustainability, both inside and outside the UAE.

This visa is given to supporters of environmental action, including members of international organisations, international companies, members of associations and non-governmental organisations, global award winners, and distinguished activists and researchers in environmental work, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The UAE first introduced the Blue Visa concept in May 2024 as part of its broader vision to become a global leader in sustainability and environmental innovation.

How to apply for the UAE Blue Visa

The first phase of the electronic system allows for obtaining electronic approval through applications submitted by relevant government agencies in the sustainability sectors, in accordance with approved procedures on the ICP’s website.

Eligible sustainability experts and advocates can apply for the Blue Visa in two ways:

Direct application: Submit an application online via the ICP platform.

Nomination: Individuals can be nominated by competent authorities in the UAE based on their contributions to environmental sustainability.

The ICP offers 24/7 access to the Blue Visa service through its website and mobile app, with detailed terms and conditions for eligible candidates.

“This initiative will amplify the contributions of sustainability leaders to help achieve the UAE’s ambitious national goals and create a sustainable future for both the people of the UAE and the world,” said Dr Amna Bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.