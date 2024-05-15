UAE announces 10-year Blue Residency visa: All you need to know

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a 10-year Blue Residency visa for individuals who have made exceptional efforts and contributions to protecting the environment.
The new visa was announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, after chairing a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, May 15.
“The sustainability of our economy has become linked to the sustainability of our environment, and our national directions in this area are clear and consistent,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.
The visa will be granted to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to environment protection, whether in marine life, land-based ecosystems, or air quality, sustainability technologies, the circular economy, or other fields.
The Blue Residency aims to enhance and sustain UAE’s sustainability efforts, aligning with the President’s directive to extend the 2023 Year of Sustainability initiative to 2024.
Those eligible and interested are invited to apply for long-term residency through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), and relevant authorities can also nominate them.