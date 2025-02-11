Video: Indian billionaire Yusuff Ali honours employee by carrying coffin in Abu Dhabi

In a rare and touching display of compassion, Indian billionaire and Lulu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali personally carried the coffin of his late employee, Shihabuddin, in Abu Dhabi.

The emotional video, shared by Yusuff Ali on Instagram, has since gone viral, with thousands of users praising his humility and kindness.

According to the video caption, Shihabuddin was a supervisor at Lulu Hypermarket in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wahda Mall and a native of Thirur Kanmanam, Kerala, tragically passed away due to a heart attack.

Yusuff Ali, known for his philanthropic endeavors, not only attended the funeral but also actively participated in the last rites, standing alongside the grieving family in their moment of sorrow.

“This is exactly what a true leader looks like—respect and humility!” wrote one user.

Another added, “A billionaire leading the prayers for his employee… This is what humanity truly means.”

This is not the first time Yusuff Ali has gone out of his way to support those in need.

He rescued a Kerala woman who had lost her home due to an unpaid loan, clearing her debts and gifting her 8 lakh for a fresh start. He has funded numerous charitable initiatives across India and the UAE, assisting those in crisis.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he provided extensive aid to struggling workers and families.

Yusuff Ali’s Lulu Group operates 240 hypermarkets and malls across various cities in India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).