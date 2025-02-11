Dubai: World’s highest penthouse in Burj Khalifa listed for Rs 4,433 cr

Dubai’s luxury real estate market has reached unprecedented heights—literally. The world’s highest residence, a 21,000-square-foot duplex penthouse in the iconic Burj Khalifa, is now on the market for 51 million US dollars (Rs 4,43,32,79,550).

Exclusively listed by Invest Dubai Real Estate, this ultra-luxurious property epitomizes architectural grandeur and offers unrivalled 360-degree views of Dubai, the Arabian Gulf, and the vast desert beyond.

Also Read Dubai: Travel time cut by 60 pc at 50 locations in 2024

Located more than 1,300 feet above the city, this full-floor duplex penthouse is the largest residence in Downtown Dubai. It spans:

14,000 square feet on the main level

7,000 square feet on the upper level

World’s highest penthouse in Burj Khalifa. Photo: Invest Dubai Real Estate

Key features include:

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows for uninterrupted skyline views

A private swimming pool—a rare luxury in the Burj Khalifa

The only private lift in the entire tower

A blank canvas for luxury

The penthouse is being sold as a shell-and-core unit, offering buyers the chance to design a custom masterpiece. With ample space for grand entertainment areas, ultra-luxurious bedrooms, and personalized amenities, it presents an unparalleled opportunity to craft a one-of-a-kind home.

“This penthouse is a testament to exceptional luxury and architectural excellence, offering an extraordinary living experience in one of the world’s most iconic buildings,” said Asad Khan, Founder and CEO of Invest Dubai Real Estate.

“To own a residence in the Burj Khalifa is not merely about having a home; it’s about becoming part of history itself.”

World’s highest penthouse in Burj Khalifa. Photo: Invest Dubai Real Estate

Exclusive world-class amenities

Beyond its opulent interiors, the penthouse offers privacy, security, and access to premium services, including:

An exclusive residents’ lounge

A state-of-the-art fitness center

Japanese gardens, a spa, and fine dining experiences

Dedicated 24/7 concierge services

A Landmark investment opportunity

While luxury properties exist across the globe, the Burj Khalifa penthouse stands in a league of its own—not just for its staggering height but also for its status as a global landmark.

With its prime location, breathtaking design, and investment potential, this penthouse is set to be one of the most sought-after real estate acquisitions in the world.