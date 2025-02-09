Dubai: Travel time cut by 60 pc at 50 locations in 2024

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed traffic enhancements at more than 50 locations across the emirate in 2024. These improvements have reduced travel time from 10 minutes to just 4 minutes—a 60 percent reduction—enhancing mobility on Dubai’s key roads.

The enhancements are part of RTA’s strategic plan for rapid traffic solutions, aimed at increasing road network efficiency, ensuring smoother traffic flow, and improving safety for all road users. The initiatives also support Dubai’s urban expansion and population growth while addressing rising traffic volumes.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, said, “The traffic solutions completed in 2024 have had a significant impact on improving road network efficiency, facilitating smoother vehicle movement, and reducing travel time by up to 60 percent. They have also increased road capacity by up to 20 percent in several locations across Dubai.”

Al Banna added, “These improvements have played a crucial role in optimizing vehicle movement on major roads while expanding road network capacity, including key entry and exit points.”

Some of the major upgrades include:

Widening of Beirut Street

Upgrades at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

Lane expansions from Al Rebat Street to Business Bay Crossing

Expansion of the exit from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Al Rebat Street

A new route linking Al Khail Road to Meydan Street

School zone enhancements

In 2024, RTA also completed eight traffic improvement projects covering more than 37 schools across Dubai.

These included Kings’ School on Umm Suqeim Street, The International School of Choueifat – Dubai, and Dubai College on Hessa Street, as well as schools in Al Safa, Al Warqa 4, Al Qusais, Al Mizhar, Nad Al Sheba, and Al Twar 2.

“These improvements have enhanced road efficiency and traffic safety while reducing travel times in school zones, ensuring a safer and smoother commuting experience for students, parents, and schoolgoers,” Al Banna said.

Plans for 2025

Looking ahead, RTA plans to implement over 75 traffic improvements across key areas in Dubai throughout 2025.

“The planned enhancements include expanding and upgrading major intersections, constructing new entry and exit points in residential and commercial areas, and introducing a series of rapid traffic solutions in school zones,” Al Banna said. “We will continue to strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading cities in infrastructure quality, seamless mobility, and sustainable transportation.”