UAE expands visa-on-arrival access to more Indians

Indian nationals holding tourist visas to the European Union (EU), the United States (US), or the United Kingdom (UK) will now be able to get a visa-on-arrival in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This was announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) on Thursday, October 17.

Previously, this was available to Indians nationals holding residence permits in the US, UK, and EU.

In addition, the stay can be extended after paying the required fees, provided the visa and passport are valid for at least six months, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the ICA, emphasised that granting Indian nationals holding visas from the EU, the US and the UK comes within the framework of the long-term strategic partnership between the UAE and India.

The fees for a 14-day entry visa for Indian nationals holding valid visas or green cards from the US, the EU or the UK is set at Dirham 100. An extension for another 14 days will cost Dirham 250, while a 60-day visa is priced at Dirham 250.