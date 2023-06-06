UAE: World’s largest mall in Dubai gets ‘new’ name

Abu Dhabi: The world’s largest shopping mall located in Dubai known as The Dubai Mall has officially changed its name and updated its logo as well. The mall changed its name after 15 years.

The name of the mall has been changed to Dubai Mall.

Earlier, the mall in January 2023 revealed a change in its name through a Tik Tok video, which was later deleted from its account.

The reel was captioned as, “New name but still, your fave mall” #bigchanges #dubaimall #dubailife #uae #mall. The video had garnered over 300,000 views before it was deleted.

An official social handle of the mall also updated the new name with a new logo, with the same design that reads now ‘Dubai Mall Emaar’.

Dubai Mall Emaar is the world’s largest destination for shopping, entertainment and leisure. It is located next to the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. It covers more than 1 million sqm, reportedly equivalent to 200 football pitches.