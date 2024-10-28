Ramzan 2025 in UAE: Only four months away for month of fasting

Abu Dhabi: The holy month of Ramzan 1446 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) -2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to begin on Saturday, March 1, 2025, as per astronomical calculations.

UAE astronomer Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the board of directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, predicted that the crescent of the month of Jumada al-Awwal will be born on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 4:47 pm UAE time.

“The crescent will be visible after sunset on the following day, marking Sunday, November 3, as the first day of Jumada al-Awwal.”

He added, “Based on these calculations, four months remain until the month of Ramzan, which is anticipated to begin on March 1, 2025.”

The exact date of the start of Ramzan will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.

What is Ramzan?

In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar.

Ramzan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is believed to be the month during which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, and abstain from food and drink during this period.