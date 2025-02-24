Ramzan 2025: UAE announces working hours for private sector employees

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Monday, February 24, the official working hours for private-sector employees during the holy month of Ramzan 1446 AH/2025.

Working hours will be reduced by two hours across the UAE, according to a circular issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

“In accordance with the requirements and nature of their work, companies may apply flexible or remote work patterns within the limits of the daily working hours during Ramadan,” the ministry said.

The Ministry announces a reduction of 2 working hours per day for private sector employees during the Holy Month of Ramadan.



This follows an announcement on Sunday, February 23, which confirmed the working hours for the public sector. Public sector employees will work from 9 am to 2:30 pm, Monday through Thursday, and from 9 am to 12 pm on Fridays.

Ramzan is expected to begin on Saturday, March 1. However, the start date will be confirmed by the UAE’s moon-sighting committee.

Islamic months can last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. On Friday, February 28, the 29th day of Shaban, the official moon-sighting committees will meet to determine the official start of Ramzan. If the crescent moon is sighted on this day, Ramzan will begin the following day.