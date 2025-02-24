Dubai launches ‘Salama’ AI platform for quick residency services

Dubai: In a significant move to enhance customer experience, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has introduced “Salama,” an advanced AI-powered digital platform designed to simplify residency services.

The announcement was made at the fourth annual media forum held at the GDRFA headquarters in Al Jafiliya on Monday, February 24.

Salama offers a seamless and efficient experience for users, enabling them to manage residency services quickly and conveniently. The platform allows individuals to complete transactions and make payments directly without the need for traditional paperwork.

Through Salama, residents can renew their visas in under two minutes by visiting the GDRFA Dubai website. The AI-powered system automatically pulls user data and simplifies the process into three easy steps:

Selecting the visa duration

Making the payment

Receiving the renewed residence permit.

This initiative underscores Dubai’s commitment to digital transformation and further strengthens its position as a global leader in smart government services.