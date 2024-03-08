UAE leaders pardon 1,049 prisoners ahead of Ramzan

The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leaders have pardoned 1,049 prisoners ahead of the holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH/2024.

This humanitarian gesture will give inmates of correctional and penal institutions in the UAE, a second chance at life.

On Thursday, March 7, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ordered the release of 735 prisoners.

Sheikh Mohamed will also cover all fines and penalties imposed on the prisoners who had been sentenced to jail for a range of offences, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

On Friday, March 8, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 314 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Ajman.

The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.

It is common practice for the rulers of the Emirates to pardon prisoners during important Islamic occasions.

In 2023, UAE leaders pardoned 3,400 prisoners ahead of Ramzan on the occasion of the 52nd National Day.

