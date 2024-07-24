Hyderabad: AIMIM opposes Old City power handover to Adani

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), MLA Nampally, Mohd Majid Hussain on Wednesday, July 24, stated that the party is opposed to the pilot project of power bill collection in the Old City of Hyderabad entrusted to Adani Group.

“Our party is opposed to the privatization of the power sector namely the GENCO, TRANSCO, and other discoms, in the name of entrusting the power bill to Adani Power in the Old City of Hyderabad and so-called power projects,” he stated in the Assembly.

Majid Hussain added that the Congress government should implement all the six guarantees and other promises made by the party in its manifesto by creating resources for the same.

While stating that the AIMIM extends full support to the government in its fight to secure the state’s rightful share of Central resources, the Nampally MLA urged the government to ensure all the promises and assurances to Telangana under the AP Reorganization Act are fulfilled.

Also Read Adani Group to collect electricity bills in Hyderabad’s Old City

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy in New Delhi last month reportedly stated that the Adani Group will handle the responsibility of power distribution in Hyderabad’s Old City.

The CM’s comments, made to the media, were met with backlash by the residents of Hyderabad leading to electricity officials being thrashed and termed as Adani Group’s men.

The chief minister suggested that the responsibility of the Old City region will be handed over to the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate as a pilot project.

He cited the non-payment of bills by consumers and the assaults faced by the electricity staff when they went to collect the dues as the reason for the above decision.

Reddy further stated that after the pilot project in the Old City, the power distribution responsibility throughout the city of Hyderabad and later the state will be handed over to the Adani Group.

He also stated that out of the total revenue collected, 25% would go to the Adani Group and 75% to the state government.

Revanth said that meetings were held with the Adani Group over the matter and an agreement was achieved between both parties.

The detail was followed by sharp reactions from leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) questioning the Congress party’s stand towards the Adani Group led by Gautam Adani.

Citing a Telugu media report, BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank called Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a “hypocrite”.