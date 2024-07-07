Locals in Hyderabad Old City confront power dept officials, call them ‘Adani’s men’

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSSPDCL) officials on Saturday, July 7, faced strong opposition at Vattepally under the Mir Alam division when they disconnected the power supply to households who did not clear power bills.

A team of officials visited Guntal Shah Baba Dargah, holding a big list of defaulters and simultaneously checking for power pilferage.

However, the locals gathered in huge numbers and opposed the action. They also informed leaders about their presence in the area and called them ‘Adani’s men’.

Suddenly, on Saturday plainclothes employees of the electricity department arrived in some areas of the old city. They began replacing electric meters without the homeowners' permission. When people objected, they claimed that they are from the electricity department. The… pic.twitter.com/plvXMOR5Jg — Naseer Giyas (@NaseerGiyas) July 7, 2024

Upon learning about the incident, local political leaders rushed to the place and asked the officials to leave. The crowd reportedly started swelling and began arguing with the officials about handing over the power bill collection task to the Adani Group in the Old City in Hyderabad.

In order to avoid a conflict, the TGSSPDCL officials quickly moved out of the area and left. Later, the authorities clarified that the officials were not from any Adani firm. They also warned of cases against people who thwart officials from discharging their duties.