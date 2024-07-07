Hyderabad man washed away in Godavari river as water level rises

The victim has been identified as Harish, a native of Amberpet

AP: First level warning continues in Godavari basin
Godavari River (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: As the water level of water bodies continues to rise due to heavy rains, a 28-year-old man from Hyderabad was washed away in Godavari at Bhadrachalam on Sunday, July 7. 

The victim has been identified as Harish, a native of Amberpet. According to reports, the incident occurred when five youngsters from Hyderabad, who offered prayers at Bhadradri temple, went to take a bath in the river. 

The victim washed away as he could not gauge the depth of the water. The other four individuals are reported to be safe, whereas expert swimmers have been deployed to trace the missing youth.

