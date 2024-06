Hyderabad: The cattle were washed away up to 2 km while crossing the river after incessant rains at Andavelli in Kagaznagar Mandal of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad on Friday, June 28.

A video circulated online showing the animals, appearing to be buffaloes, getting washed away in an over-flowing river. The 51-second clip showed scores of cattle being swept away in the stream.

However, the cattle came out of water safely after the flow of water decreased.