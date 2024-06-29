Adani Group to collect electricity bills in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: The Adani Group will handle the responsibility of power distribution in Hyderabad’s Old City, chief minister A Revanth Reddy stated in New Delhi on Thursday, June 27.

The detail was followed by sharp reactions from leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) questioning the Congress party’s stand towards the Adani Group led by Gautam Adani.

The chief minister suggested that the responsibility of the Old City region will be handed over to the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate as a pilot project.

He cited the non-payment of bills by consumers and the assaults faced by the electricity staff when they go to collect the dues as the reason for the above decision.

Reddy further stated that after the pilot project in the Old City, the power distribution responsibility throughout the city of Hyderabad and later the state will be handed over to the Adani Group.

25% revenue to Adani

He also stated that out of the total revenue collected, 25% would go to the Adani Group and 75% to the state government.

Revanth said that meetings were held with the Adani Group over the matter and an agreement was achieved between both parties.

Citing a Telugu media report, BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank called Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a “hypocrite”.

Adani Electricity to enter Telangana…

CM Revanth to Media



Former Digital Media division head of the state government under the BRS, Konatham Dileep termed the development as “daylight robbery”.

“Revanth Reddy hands over the Electricity bill collection in Telangana to @AdaniOnline on a platter! 25% of Electricity Bills collected to go into Adani’s kitty! This is nothing but daylight robbery! Does this have your sanction @RahulGandhi Ji? Were you shadow boxing with Adani group during the recent elections? What’s Congress Party’s stand on surrendering public utilities to corporates like Adani? Also hope@asadowaisi is taking note of how their newest friend is trying to stereotype Old City citizens! Is this the respect Congress party has towards Old City residents? If Congress is really giving free power under Gruha Jyothi, why is it even engaging a private corporate company to collect domestic power bills in Hyderabad?” he asked on X.