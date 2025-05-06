Kerala man wins Rs 57 crore in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

A man from Kerala who worked in Saudi Arabia for 40 years decided to return to his native place. However, this wasn’t to be before he won Rs 57 crore in the Big Ticket draw in Abu Dhabi.

Thajudeen Aliyar Kunju, a native of Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala faced several challenges during his time in Saudi Arabia. He won the Big Ticket in only his fifth attempt. “I was my mother’s only child. There was no one to help or guide me. With a fire in my belly to work and earn a living, I landed in Saudi Arabia in 1985. Like everyone else, I came to the Gulf with big dreams,” he was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

Sharing his plans on how he would like to spend the money, the Indian expat said as he learnt about Big Ticket draw, he gathered 16 people who pooled their money and tried their luck for five years. Each person’s contribution was less than 100 Saudi Riyal.

It was manageable for everyone. Now, the prize money will be distributed among all the investors. 15 of these people are from Kerala and one is from Tamil Nadu.

Kunju further added that the distribution money among the group is essential since all of them faced financial challenges.